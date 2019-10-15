JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman called police Oct. 5 after she was awakened by the sound of two male voices in her home.
When the woman opened her bedroom door, she saw two men dressed completely in black. When she began screaming, the men ran away, headed in the direction of Kimball Bridge Road.
The house’s rear door was smashed open. An office room and bedroom had been ransacked, with items strewn across the floor.
Missing items included a backpack and a few debit and credit cards.
