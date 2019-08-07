JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker has been reappointed to serve on the Georgia Municipal Association’s Legislative Policy Council. The council is responsible for proposing the association’s Legislative Platform and engaging other city officials in the legislative process throughout the year in helping move the platform forward.
The Legislative Policy Council, a grassroots lobbying effort, is the focal point for the association’s legislative policy effort, combining the efforts and input of association’s six standing policy committees with its district outreach program. The council also provides guidance and input to the association’s legislative staff during the legislative session.
The Georgia Municipal Association is a nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to its 538 member cities.
