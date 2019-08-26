JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The manager of a Walgreens on Hospital Parkway called police Aug. 12 after he realized the store had been scammed out of $1,500 in gift cards.
The manager received a phone call that evening from someone claiming to represent Western Union. The caller said he needed the manager to run a diagnostic on their computer and said there was an issue with the store’s gift card system.
The caller than told the manager to activate three gift cards for $500 each and read off the numbers.
Shortly after doing so, the manager received a call from the Walgreens corporate office about the transactions. The manager voided the cards, but it is unknown if the caller was able to empty the cards before they were voided.
