JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating check fraud after a man found that his missing check had been cashed using a fraudulent signature.
The man had sold his home in May and had been expecting to receive two checks in the mail. One had been received, but the other, for $650, never arrived.
The man called his bank and confirmed that the missing check had been cashed on May 28 with a forged signature.
He added that he has had multiple credit cards and documents stolen in the mail in the past.
