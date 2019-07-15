JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek police responded to a July 5 incident in which an unidentified man attempted to break into a 2018 Dodge Journey by smashing the rear passenger side window.
Around 8:30 p.m. police arrived at Derby Pub Sports Grille and were told by the victim that a man had attempted to break into his car. The car, parked in front of the bar, had a smashed window, but the handbag in the backseat was not stolen.
A witness said he was pulling into the parking lot when he saw a man running from the victim’s vehicle to the gas station in the same parking lot. The witness noticed the broken window and alerted the owner.
The suspect was described as a thin, young black male, approximately 6’ and 160 pounds, wearing a black shirt and hat, and driving an older gray Honda Accord with a temporary tag.
