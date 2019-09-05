JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police received a report Aug. 22 of a theft at the Target on State Bridge Road.
Store employees said a man entered the store at 1 p.m. and put a Target shopping bag in his cart. He then filled the bag with $1,000 worth of electronics, including Fitbits, phones and a headphone set.
Employees said cut he tags off of the items before he left the store without paying. He was accompanied by two women who appeared to be acting as lookouts.
