JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man contacted police July 8 after his silver Taurus Public Defender handgun was stolen from his black 2019 Ford truck parked in the driveway of his Donamere Drive home.
The victim showed police footage from his Ring security camera around 2 a.m. when three unidentified individuals entered the car and then left the scene. The victim said that the vehicle was locked, but police found no signs of forced entry.
Police were able to collect fingerprints from the car.
