JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 11 incident in which a man’s wallet went missing while he was at the customer service desk in the Old Alabama Road Kroger.
The man said he had placed the wallet on the counter and walked to the end of the counter to pick up some candy. When he returned, the wallet was gone.
The wallet contained $1,000 in cash.
The store provided police with security footage of the incident. The footage showed another man take the wallet, then leave the store.
