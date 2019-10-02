JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police Sept. 17 after he realized he had become the victim of identity fraud.
The man said that the previous week, he had been alerted that someone had stolen his identity. He conducted a credit report on himself and found numerous accounts opened fraudulently under his name.
The accounts had more than $4,500 worth of fraudulent charges on them.
The victim contacted the credit reporting agencies to report the fraud before calling police.
