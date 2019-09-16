JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police Sept. 3 after he received a letter about a $25,000 loan he did not take out.
Earlier this summer, the man received a letter that he owed at least $3,000 for a personal loan of $25,000. The letter stated that the loan was made on July 1 for lawn care.
The man said he had not taken any loans out recently.
He is working with LifeLock to clear his credit, and he said he needed a police report to continue the investigation.
