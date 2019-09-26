JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 14 incident in which a man’s car was stolen after he spent the night with a woman he had met on social media.
The man picked up the woman from Atlanta and drove back to his house. While the two were watching movies, the man fell asleep around 4 p.m.
About an hour later, he woke up and saw that the woman was gone. His car and $400 in cash was also missing.
