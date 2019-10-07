JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 27 incident in which a man attempted to obtain pain medication fraudulently from the Resurgens Orthopedics on Hospital Parkway.
The man signed in around 1:30 p.m. to be seen by a doctor and said his wife was on her way to provide his identification.
After a few minutes of waiting, the man was called back. One of the employees recognized him as a man who had attempted to obtain medication fraudulently at several of the company’s locations. The employee said the name the man gave at the front desk was false.
When pressed for his identification, the man said he would reschedule the visit and left.
