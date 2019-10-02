JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police Sept. 17 after he was swindled out of $1,300 for tickets to a football game.
The man said he had used PayPal to purchase tickets for the Florida vs. Miami college football game. He then traveled to Florida with some friends to attend the game.
When the man went to pick up the tickets, he was told that they had already been sold to another person.
The man attempted to get a refund but was unsuccessful. He was advised by PayPal to file a police report.
