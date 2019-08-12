JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man contacted police Aug.1 after he lost nearly $4,000 to a fraudulent check scam.
The man was contacted July 27 by a person who offered him a production assistant job. He said he was told to cash a check for $4,950 and then to write personal checks for $2,905 and $811.
The man followed the instructions and mailed the checks to Chicago and California addresses. He then learned the original check was fraudulent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.