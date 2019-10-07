JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 19 incident in which someone fraudulently purchased $1,400 worth of vehicle parts.
The victim said someone had obtained his bank account information and had a replacement credit card sent to them.
The victim’s credit card was used to purchase vehicle parts in Forrest Park. The business where the parts had been purchased said the suspect had used valid identification during the transaction.
