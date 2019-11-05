JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police Oct. 21 after a check he sent in the mail was deposited to an unknown man.
The man mailed a $2,000 check earlier in October using a post office in Duluth. When he later checked his bank account, the man saw that the check had been deposited for $1,000 to a name he did not recognize.
The man said he had read an article in a newspaper about a Johns Creek woman who had experienced similar issues with the same post office. After reading the article, the man said he decided to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.