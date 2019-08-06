JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 27 incident in which a man reported a group of men shoved him against a car and stole his backpack outside Rising Cloud Vape Lounge on Jones Bridge Road.
The victim said that during that afternoon he had been hanging out with three of the men at the lounge. Although he had spent time with the suspects in the past, he said he did not know their identities. After about an hour and a half, they walked to the parking lot and continued talking.
The victim said one of the men pushed him several times, eventually onto his girlfriend’s vehicle and held him there while another suspect pulled off his backpack, which contained $100.
The suspects then climbed into a silver Chevrolet Spark and drove north on Jones Bridge. The victim’s girlfriend and an employee of the lounge had similar accounts of the incident. The employee said there may be video footage of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.