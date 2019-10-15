JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police Sept. 30 after his bank alerted him to two fraud attempts.
The man had dropped his son off at school that morning when he received a notice from his bank about two fraudulent uses of his card at a Lawrenceville Walmart early that morning. The total charges were for $1,000.
The man reviewed security footage at his house on Pinnacle Pointe and found video of a man entering his truck at 2 a.m. The wallet had been kept in the center console of the truck.
