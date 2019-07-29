JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman contacted police July 15 to report a stolen MacBook Pro Air.
The woman said she parked in front of the Kroger on State Bridge Road around 3:15 and shopped for around 30 minutes. When she arrived home, she noticed her laptop was missing.
She said she usually leaves her laptop behind her driver’s seat on the floorboard and she thinks it was stolen. As there were no signs of forced entry, she said she thinks she left her car unlocked.
