JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Seven dogs with the K9 units of Roswell Police, Johns Creek Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be safer thanks to donated protective vests.
Dane, Valor, Dino and Kimo, with the Johns Creek Police Department; Alf, with the Roswell Police Department; and Kojack and Diesel, with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, were among 30 K-9s across the state to receive LOF K9 Street Fighter Vests.
The vests were donated by Susan Mack and the Prissy and Andy Armstrong Trust through the Georgia Police K9 Foundation. The foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit that helps raise awareness across the state to the contributions made by police K9s.
“I think [the handlers] greatly appreciate it because their partners are able to be kept safe,” said Foundation President Kyle Briley, who is a K9 Handler with the Statesboro Police Department. We’re asking them to go into very violent situation that many humans wouldn’t engage in.”
The vests are designed to provide bullet-resistant body armor that protects the dogs’ vital organs, while also being lightweight to wear. They are also made from temperature moderating fabric to keep the wearers cool, essential in Georgia summers.
Heavier vests can cause exhaustion, overheating or even a heat stroke, but the Street Fighter vests are designed to be worn for a K9’s entire shift.
“The Johns Creek Police Department would like to thank the Georgia Police K9 Foundation for their donation of funds in order to purchase ballistic vests from LOF Defense Systems for our K9s,” the department wrote on Facebook. “These will help protect our furry partners and are greatly appreciated by the department, the K9 handlers and of course our K9s.”
The Georgia Police K9 Foundation’s goal is to protect Georgia’s four legged officers by providing them with safety equipment such as bullet-proof vests, heat alarm systems and Naloxone, an emergency opioid antidote. The foundation also helps provide food and medical care for retired law enforcement K9s.
“In 2016, it was solely for retired dogs, but we quickly, through experience, learned that a lot of people want to help with K9s while they’re active,” he said. “We also learned that a lot of these K9 programs are underfunded, so that’s one of the reasons we’re trying to raise awareness about K9s and what they do every day.”
K9s across the state help law enforcement identify drugs and other illegal materials, track down missing persons and apprehend dangerous criminals.
For more information about the foundation or to donate, visit GPK9F.org. Donations can also be mailed to 28 East Main Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458.
