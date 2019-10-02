JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police Sept. 19 to report his landscaping company’s truck had been burglarized.
The man said employees transport equipment in a towed truck. The truck and equipment were last seen secured at 2 p.m. that afternoon in a parking lot on Old Alabama Road.
About two hours later, the owner noticed that an $800 leaf blower was missing.
