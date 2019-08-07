JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Arts Center’s largest annual juried art show, Summer Serendipity, will open Saturday, Aug. 10.
There will be a reception that night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet some of the artists featured in the show, and prizes will be announced.
The competition was open to all artists 18 and older for both 2D and 3D artwork. Each year the competition attracts a wide variety of work.
Summer Serendipity, now in its sixth year, is the largest show the Art Center hosts with juried entries. In the past, the Summer Serendipity show has typically seen up to a thousand visitors.
One award that will not be announced at the Aug. 10 reception is the people’s choice, which visitors will have an opportunity to decide through the run of the exhibit.
The Johns Creek Arts Center is at 6290 Abbotts Bridge Road, suite 700.
