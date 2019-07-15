JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — After a contentious City Council decision and mayoral veto last year, it looks like the Johns Creek is ready to consider a compromise for widening Jones Bridge Road.
In a July 8 work session, the council reached consensus to study widening the pavement to four lanes, but with striping for three lanes as a short-term solution, similar to what has been done on Abbotts Bridge Road.
According to 2016 estimates, nearly 15,000 cars travel down Jones Bridge each day, putting it 18 percent over capacity.
When voters narrowly approved a transportation sales tax in 2016, widening Jones Bridge Road from Waters Road to State Bridge Road was prioritized as a Tier 1 project. In the run-up to the referendum, supporting documents specified Jones Bridge would be widened from two to four lanes.
Those supporting documents have put the City Council at odds, not just for Jones Bridge Road, but for other widening projects funded by the transportation sales tax, or TSPLOST, such as Haynes Bridge Road and Medlock Bridge.
Last fall, residents along the Jones Bridge corridor were vocal that they wanted change along the corridor, citing safety concerns at neighborhood entrances, but neither the community nor the council could agree on what the solution should be.
While some favored minimal changes, such as improving turn lanes at subdivision entrances or adding a continuous center turn lane, Mayor Mike Bodker and others on the council said the road would have to be widened to four lanes in accordance with the TSPLOST documents.
The question that hangs over not only Jones Bridge, but all projects funded by the transportation sales tax, is to what degree the council must stick to the project specifics that were presented to the public before the referendum.
The city’s legal counsel has consistently said that the council would be inviting a lawsuit if they built anything different than what was stated in the TSPLOST supporting documents. This advice was echoed by a courtesy review from the Georgia Attorney General Office in December.
In a 5-2 vote, the council voted to draw up plans for both a three-lane and four-lane widening Nov. 26. Bodker vetoed that decision Dec. 7 after the Attorney General review, and Councilman Jay Lin changed his stance and voted with Bodker and Councilman Steve Broadbent to uphold the veto.
Since December, the council has been in a stalemate over Jones Bridge Road. Because of the mayor’s veto power, there were not enough votes to move forward plans for three lanes or four.
Now, a compromise that was briefly discussed last year has a chance to move forward. According to a city memo, council members Lenny Zaprowski and Stephanie Endres, as well as several residents, have requested that the Jones Bridge discussion come back before council.
“I’m sick of doing nothing,” Zaprowski said. “In my opinion, we should be looking at all these TSPLOST [projects] and just make a darn decision … I have not been in favor of any of these, but we had a vote where our citizens said, ‘we want TSPLOST.’”
The Public Works department is requesting $150,000 from TSPLOST funds to begin the engineering phase for the project. The staff would study a concept with a four-lane footprint and short-term three-lane striping plan.
“We’re trying to thread the needle here,” Bodker said. “We can address some of the short-term concerns that have been raised by both the residents and some of our council members and thread the needle legally, so I won’t feel compelled, through the legal advice I have been given, to veto.”
The engineering plan would include gathering public input, drafting plans, and conducting a traffic study to better understand the “trigger point” that would necessitate the road be widened to four lanes.
“It’s pretty clear it will be needed unless growth just stops,” Bodker said. “It’s probably close to being needed today, but we won’t know that until a traffic study is performed.”
Endres raised questions about the width of lanes, medians, curbs and sidewalks and asked the public works team to look at minimizing the footprint of the project, and in turn the impact on the properties along the road.
“I want to support this because we need to look at that road,” Endres said. “You have a section of road that’s decaying. There are massive stormwater issues that are there. You have cars backing up 20-deep into a subdivision because they can’t get out. You have people putting their lives in their hand trying to make a left-hand turn out, just at the busy times.”
At the work session the majority of the council agreed to move forward with the engineering plans, if only to get more data to make a final decision. The council is scheduled to make an official vote at its next meeting, July 22.
