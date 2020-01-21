JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the third Johns Creek Wedding Expo on March 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Standard Club, 6230 Abbotts Bridge Road in Johns Creek.
The event will feature wedding venues and event services located in Johns Creek. Attendance is open to the public, and couples can register to attend at bit.ly/johnscreekweddingexpo.
Expo attendees will have the opportunity to meet local vendors from DJs to venues, caterers to calligraphers to assist in planning their special day. Representatives from Johns Creek hotels will also be on-site to assist brides in booking rooms for family and friends coming in town.
“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to showcase our city’s top venues and services,” CVB Chair Lynda Lee Smith said. “Weddings are an important driver of overnight travelers and visitor spending in Johns Creek, and this event makes it easy for brides to do all of their event planning in one place,”
The visitors bureau will be accepting vendor applications through Jan. 24. Local venues and wedding services can find more information and apply at the above site.
