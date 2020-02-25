JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Perhaps the biggest orchestra ever assembled in Johns Creek is set to perform a concert of equally grand music on Saturday, March 28.
The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra and Chattahoochee High School’s fine arts program will perform together for the first time in “A Night in Russia.”
The concert will feature iconic musical masterpieces like Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 2” and Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain.” The concert will feature works byMussorgsky, Borodin and Rimsky-Korsakov, part of the “The Mighty Five” Russian composers known for defining the country’s distinctive sound in the late 1800s.
“To my ears, you could listen to 16 bars of any of those compositions and say ‘Oh, this is late 19th century Russian music,’” said Wayne Baughman, Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra Music director. “It’s just got that sound.”
You don’t need a maestro’s ears to appreciate the concert, however. The bombastic arrangements of these Russian composers performed live will win over the most classical-musical skeptical, Baughman said.
“It’s a big concert,” he said. “All the music that we’re playing was orchestrated for a large, full symphonic orchestra, which is why the Johns Creek Symphony all by itself, with between 45 and 55 musicians, would not do justice to this music.”
Thankfully, the local high schools have exceptional instrumental music programs, Baughman said. With the addition of about 70 Chattahoochee students, the ensemble will include approximately 120 musicians, making it likely the largest symphony orchestra to ever perform in the city, Baughman said.
“You don’t have to be an expert of music history,” Baughman said. “You don’t even have to know who Rimsky-Korsakov was. If somebody likes a big symphonic sound, this is the concert for them. Even if you don’t know that you like it, if you come to this concert, I can guarantee that you’ll leave wanting to hear more.”
The concert will be conducted by Baughman and Chattahoochee teachers Nicholas Garofalo and Lori Buonamici. Performances will be at Johns Creek United Methodist Church at 1180 Medlock Bridge Road.
Single tickets range from $18 to $37 and can be purchased online at johnscreeksymphony.org, by phone 678)-748-5802 or at the door. Groups of 10 or more will receive a 15 percent discount and admission is free for Chattahoochee High School students with valid student ID.
