JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Lillie Hayes, a junior at Johns Creek High School, recently won first place for her video submission to Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Buckle Up Georgia” campaign.
The contest asked Georgia high school students to create a 30-second public service announcement focusing on the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.
As first place winner, Hayes’ video aired in the broadcast of the 2019 Georgia High School Football Championships, and she received a Macbook Pro provided by the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
For more information about “Buckle Up Georgia” and to view Hayes’s video, visit gpb.org/sports/buckle-up-georgia.
