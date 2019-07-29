JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Erica Scutt, 16, of Johns Creek is the 2019 Girls Overall Champion at the Georgia PGA Junior Classic held at the University of Georgia Golf Course.
The three-day event, played July 8-10, saw the rising junior at Northview High School overcome a 1-stroke deficit after two days of play to win the 54-hole event by a single stroke over Kady Foshaug of Roswell. Iris Cao of Duluth finished third with a third-round score of 4 under par 67.
Scutt’s final round of even par 72 was enough to capture the trophy with an aggregate three-day total of 222 to Foshaug’s 223 and Cao’s 224.
