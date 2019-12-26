Northview girls basketball three-peats, loses coach
Northview girls basketball continued its domination in Region 7-AAAAAA in the 2018-19 season and won their third consecutive region crown in February. The Titans went 18-0 against region opponents during the regular season and region tournament.
Northview also made another deep playoff run and reached the Elite Eight of the state tournament for a third straight year, but the Titans fell to eventual state runner-up Lovejoy.
Following the 2018-19 season, head coach Chris Yarbrough announced he was leaving the program to lead the Sequoyah girls program. In five years, Northview went 101-48 under Yarbrough with three region championships and two trips to the Final Four of the state tournament.
Michael Martin was tapped to lead the Titans for the 2019-20 season.
Gladiators, Knights swim to state titles
The Johns Creek boys and Centennial girls swim teams each captured their program’s first overall state titles at the state meet at Georgia Tech Feb. 8-10.
The Centennial girls beat out Alpharetta for the Class 6A championship and finished first in four events.
Elly Deas, Tessa Sergile, Katharine Ward and Medline Singletary placed first in the 200- and 400-yard medley relay. Deas and Singletary also won individual titles, with Deas placing first in the 100-yard backstroke and Singletary besting the field in the 500-yard freestyle.
The Johns Creek boys captured relay state titles in the 200-yard medley (Andrew Simmons, Adrian Iannamico, Samuel Song and Ethan Davey) and in 400-yard freestyle (Simmons, Davey, Iannamico and Chase Kennedy).
Iannamico earned an individual state championship in the 100-yard backstroke.
Johns Creek golf sweeps state championships
Johns Creek’s boys and girls golf teams swept the Class 6A state championships in May.
The Johns Creek boys continued their dominance with the program’s fourth straight state championship, beating out state runner-up Creekview by 26 strokes. Andy Mao won an individual state title to lead the Gladiators with teammate Bruce Murphy placing second. Five Johns Creek players finished in the top 10.
The Johns Creek girls team won their second state title in three years, beating out state runner-up Northview by 37 strokes.
The Gladiators’ Gen Wu won the individual state title ahead of teammate Kate Song in second.
Chattahoochee also placed in the top-10 in team scores.
Northview, Johns Creek battle for tennis state title
Johns Creek area schools continued their streak of winning boys tennis state championships with the Gladiators taking the title over crosstown rivals Northview in May. The matchup featured the two defending state champions (Northview 2017, Johns Creek 2018).
After weather delayed the original date for the match, the finals were moved to Medlock Bridge’s Groomsbridge courts.
Johns Creek completed its season sweep over the Titans, downing Northview 3-0 to take the state championship, their second straight.
The Northview girls also reached the Class 6A finals where they met Cambridge for the second straight year with the state title at stake. Cambridge swept the Titans, 3-0, to deny Northview its second state championship.
Malone tapped to lead Chattahoochee football
Chattahoochee was under new leadership for the 2019 season with running backs coach Mike Malone promoted to head coach this summer. Malone replaced Vince Strine, who resigned after five seasons to take over as athletic director at North Springs High School.
Malone previously coached at Gainesville and Central Gwinnett before joining the Cougars as running backs coach, special teams coordinator and assistant coach in 2018.
After a winless 2018 campaign, the Cougars compiled a 3-7 overall record in Malone’s debut season, with three of their losses coming by one score.
Hooch went 2-6 in Region 7-AAAAAA play with wins over Centennial and Dunwoody.
Johns Creek football repeats as region champs, wins first playoff game
For the second straight year Johns Creek ran the table in Region 7-AAAAAA play to retain their title of region champs.
After going 1-1 against out of state opponents in non-region play, the Gladiators had six straight lopsided wins against 7-AAAAAA opponents to set up a winner-take-all matchup with Alpharetta for the region title Nov. 1. The Gladiators took the contest, 31-16, for the title and beat Dunwoody the following week for the team’s 16th straight region win.
After dropping their first four postseason games, the Gladiators took down Alexander in the first round for the program’s first playoff win.
The Gladiators had a late lead over perennial title contenders Valdosta in the second round, but the Wildcats scored late to end Johns Creek’s season.
New region alignments announced
The GHSA shook up the local athletics landscape when it announced the new regions for the 2020-21 season in November.
Northview saw the biggest change for Johns Creek area schools with the Titans moved down from Class 6A to 5A. The Titans will play in Region 7-AAAAA beginning next athletics season, where they will play Blessed Trinity, Calhoun, Cartersville, Cass, Hiram and Woodland (Cartersville).
Mount Pisgah was slated to be moved into another region, but the school successfully appealed the decision to stay in Region 6-A with its traditional rivals.
Johns Creek and Chattahoochee will remain in Region 7-AAAAAA but will face some new schools. Pope, North Atlanta, Dunwoody and Northview were moved out of the region and replaced by Creekview, River Ridge, Riverwood and Sequoyah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.