JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek approved an agreement with Alpharetta and Forsyth County that advances plans to widen McGinnis Ferry Road, a popular east-west commuter route.
The vote allows all three cities to begin the right-of-way acquisition phase.
The project, estimated at between $51 and $63 million, calls for adding a lane in each direction for a 4.7-mile stretch. One of the busiest east-west routes north of Old Milton Parkway and State Bridge Road, McGinnis Ferry Road lies on the county border.
According to the three-way agreement, the project will be broken up into phases. Johns Creek and Alpharetta will commit $5.9 million, while Forsyth County will pay $18 million. State funds add another $10 million in funding, leaving the project still at least $20 million short of funds.
The scope of the project runs from Sargent Road in Johns Creek west to Union Hill Road in Alpharetta. Each city shares about 2.3 miles of the roadway with Forsyth County.
The current agreement covers only the first phase of the shared project, focusing on two segments: one about a third of a mile from Union Hill Road east to and including the Big Creek Bridge in Alpharetta, and the other from Seven Oaks Parkway east to Sargent Road in Johns Creek, a distance of about three-quarters of a mile.
Widening of the stretch between Big Creek to Seven Oaks Parkway is not the focus of the current agreement.
However, if money is still available after costs for the first two segments are completed, widening work could continue beyond the initial focus, according to Alpharetta Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz.
The latest version is in sharp contrast to an earlier proposal Forsyth County floated last October — a proposal Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said wasn’t “going anywhere.” The earlier proposal would have allowed Forsyth County to move on right of way acquisition within the two cities. It also asked for $9 million from each city.
The latest proposal, drafted in coordination between representatives from the two cities and Forsyth County, leaves property acquisition squarely in the hands of each jurisdiction and lowers the ask from each city by about $3 million.
One sticking point remains. Even with all three in agreement, the road project is still underfunded to the tune of between $10 million and $21 million. Some officials are hopeful the state or Atlanta Regional Commission will help fill that gap.
Mayor Mike Bodker said that Johns Creek was on track to run under budget on other transportation sales tax (TSPLOST) projects, which could help the city cover its share of the funds. One Johns Creek Council member, Lenny Zaprowski, voted against the agreement at the Feb. 10 meeting because of the lingering questions about funding the remainder of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.