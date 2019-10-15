JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek is hosting a public input meeting regarding four projects along the Old Alabama Road corridor Thursday, Oct. 24. at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be at Park Place at Newtown School, 3150 Old Alabama Road in John Creek. The old school building is located inside Newtown Park, to the right of the entrance on Old Alabama.
The four potential projects include: Old Alabama at Spruill Road, Old Alabama at Foxworth Drive, Old Alabama at Buice Road and Old Alabama at Autry Falls Way.
The projects aim to improve the current conditions and operations of each intersection. The meeting will provide residents an opportunity to provide input on each proposed intersection improvement.
For more information on the proposals and other road projects, visit johnscreekga.gov/residents/public-works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.