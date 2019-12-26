JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — With a road widening still up for debate, the Johns Creek City Council is considering a short-term improvement to reduce congestion on Jones Bridge Road.
In July, the council reached a compromise in order to move forward plans for the major north-south corridor: widen the pavement to support five lanes, but stripe the road for three lanes. As part of the plan, the city contracted a traffic study to estimate when the road would need restriped.
The Johns Creek Public Works department summarized the findings of that traffic study at a Dec. 9 council meeting. The study, conducted by Kimley Horn consulting, identified a potential interim improvement: converting the right-turn lane on Jones Bridge at Waters Road to an additional southbound through lane.
South of the intersection, Jones Bridge has two southbound travel lanes. By removing the concrete islands currently at the intersection, the city could improve travel times, the study found. The city completed a similar project on southbound Medlock Bridge Road at State Bridge Road.
The council members seemed receptive to this suggestion but asked it to be brought back before them at their Jan. 13 work session.
The traffic study looked at Jones Bridge in three segments. From Morton Road to Buice Road is congested and is currently over capacity, the study found. With a three-lane widening, the road was predicted to reach capacity in 2023, and with a five-lane widening by 2043.
For State Bridge Road to Morton and from Buice to Waters, the segments were not expected to reach capacity until 2026 and 2025, respectively. A three-lane widening would not change that capacity point, the study found, though the proposed improvement at the Waters intersection could push the Buice-Waters segment’s capacity point back a year.
With five lanes, those segments of the road would not reach capacity between now and 2043, the study predicted.
The study also looked at the potential impacts of the proposed widening on Barnwell Road and the intersection of Jones Bridge and Old Alabama and made recommendations.
The next steps are for the city council to consider the interim intersection project and to seek public feedback on the plans for the corridor.
Jones Bridge Road capactiy preditions
|Area
|No build
|Three lanes
|Five lanes
|State Bridge Road to Morton Road
|2026
|2026
|Not anticipated
|Morton Road to Buice Road
|2019
|2023
|2043
|Buice Road to Waters Road
|2025
|2025*
|Not anticipated
The council had asked staff to minimize the project’s costs and impacts on property owners by using 11-foot travel lanes, narrowing median turns as much as possible, minimizing sidewalk and shoulder widths. The city staff said they met these requests as much as possible, but some right-of-way acquisition — a heavy cost on any road project — would still be required.
The staff has prepared two options for the five-lane footprint, three-lane striping plan. One of the alternatives included striping for bike lanes.
The plans also call for maintaining five-lanes just north of Waters Road by creating a Florida-T intersection. The Florida-T design would allow drivers turning left from Waters Road to merge onto Jones Bridge more smoothly.
The city already has a Florida-T configuration at the intersections of Buice Road at Old Alabama and Sargent Road at McGinnis Ferry Road. Following the Florida-T, the striping would taper down to two travel lanes and a center turn lane as quickly as is acceptable per engineering standards.
The city staff said it plans to present these plans to the public for input in the first quarter of 2020.
The widening of Jones Bridge Road has been one of the more contentious projects funded by the 2016 transportation sales tax, or TSPLOST.
In the run-up to the 2016 referendum, supporting documents specified Jones Bridge would be widened from two to four lanes. Those supporting documents have put the City Council at odds, with disagreement over to what degree the city must conform to the specifics that were presented to the public before the referendum.
The city’s legal counsel has advised that the council would be inviting a lawsuit if it built anything different than what was stated in the TSPLOST supporting documents. This advice was echoed by a courtesy review from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office in December 2018.
Last November, the council voted to draw up plans for both a three-lane and four-lane widening. Mayor Mike Bodker vetoed that decision, arguing that it would be a waste of tax dollars to create designs that could not legally be built.
The council did not have enough votes to overturn the veto, creating a stalemate until this summer, when the five-lane footprint, three-lane striping plan compromise was reached.
