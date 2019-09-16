JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the city’s 2019 Annual Operating and Capital Budget book.
This marks the second straight year the city has received recognition from the national organization.
The award was created by the GFOA to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare budget documents of the highest quality that reflect both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting.
“This prominent award reflects our city’s commitment to transparent, quality budgeting and also demonstrates to our residents clear communication of effective municipal budgeting practices,” Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker said. “This award is reflective of the meticulous work performed by the city’s Communications and Finance Departments.”
The GFOA guidelines are designed to assess how well a municipality’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated proficient in all four categories and in 14 mandatory criteria within those categories in order to receive the award.
In addition to the award, GFOA furthermore presented a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation to Kimberly Greer, assistant city manager, for being primarily responsible for having achieved the award.
The city also recognized the design and communication skills of Edith Damann, external communications manager, who was instrumental in the 2019 Annual Operating and Capital Budget book development.
Documents submitted to the Budget Awards Program are reviewed by selected members of the GFOA professional staff and by outside reviewers with experience in public-sector budgeting.
