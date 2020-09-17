JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Plans to form a Johns Creek Public Safety Citizen Advisory Committee have been put on hold for now.
City leaders said Sept. 8 they first want to concentrate on hiring a new police chief while details of a citizens advisory panel are worked out.
Not everyone was on board with the delay, but a bare majority on the City Council said it makes more sense to have a chief on board who can participate in the process of forming an advisory group that concentrates on public safety. While the council remains committed to leaving the selection of a police chief up to the city manager, officials say widespread public participation will be part of the process.
City Manager Ed Densmore said he has already begun evaluating firms to head the search for a new chief. Forming a citizens advisory panel to participate in the selection process could delay hiring a new chief another three months beyond the estimated six months it may normally take, he said.
“I don’t want to delay the police chief search process to put this part of the advisory board in that process,” said Densmore, who served as the city’s police chief for more than 10 years. He said one major element in hiring a search firm is its commitment to undertake widespread public participation.
One of the leading candidates right now, he said, would conduct a community survey to help build a profile of the character and qualifications residents are looking for in a police chief.
It is one thing for citizens to have open communications with public safety over crime trends and other concerns, Densmore said. It’s another thing to have residents dictate policy and enforcement standards.
“That needs to be left up to the people with a knowledge base to respond accordingly,” he said.
But, Councilwoman Erin Elwood insisted that a citizens advisory council could not wait. She suggested a council be formed and participate in training while the search for a police chief is conducted.
“I really believe we cannot wait until spring of next year to see this committee,” she said.
Other council members had their own suggestions for forming a citizens council for public safety, but no one could generate a consensus.
Mayor Mike Bodker stressed that residents will participate in both the search for a new police chief and the formation of an advisory council for public safety.
“There has been an erosion of trust between our nation and public safety, and our community and our public safety,” Bodker said. “I do think the citizens advisory board is important.”
If the city can engage the public in a meaningful way, he said, residents should be able to trust that the next police chief is an important voice in forming the advisory panel.
Calls for more citizen involvement mounted this summer when newly appointed Police Chief Chris Byers was placed on administrative leave in mid-June. The action was taken shortly after Byers posted remarks on Facebook critical of religious leaders for their support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The posts sparked outrage from some residents. The City Council then announced Byers was the subject of an internal investigation, though details of the probe were not released until August, a month after the final report was issued.
That investigation centered around comments of a graphic sexual nature Byers had made to a female employee. The council then agreed to a settlement to sever ties with the chief.
When terms of the settlement — a $325,000 payment to Byers in exchange for his resignation — were leaked, public outrage reached a boiling point. More than three dozen residents spent more than an hour at an Aug. 24 meeting berating the council for the way it handled the whole affair.
