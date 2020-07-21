JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Public Works Department recently completed its second season of the city’s 2019-2023 neighborhood repaving program.
Over the past year, crews resurfaced 9 miles of streets in eight subdivisions, including Glenhurst, Saddlebrook, The Reserve at Wellington, Oakbridge, Riverwood, Thornhill, Abbotts View and The Forest. Crews also repaved 3 miles of the city’s main roads, including areas of Alvin Road, Kimball Bridge Road, Parsons Road, State Bridge Road, Old Alabama Road and Foxworth Drive. The Newtown Park parking lot also received a fresh coat of asphalt.
Neighborhood street repaving is scheduled based on a pavement condition study completed in 2018. The study identified and rated the condition of all city streets and assigned a numerical rating to each. Those with the lowest surface condition rating received the highest priority.
The repaving program calls for resurface work in 11 subdivisions in the coming year, including Abbotts Run, Windgate, Ashlee Oaks, Edgehill Place and Findley Chase.
