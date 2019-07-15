JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police Maj. Christopher Byers recently attended an intensive two-week public safety leadership training course in Israel.
Israel’s top police executives led the training for officers, which, in addition to Byers, included 12 Georgia police chiefs and command staff, two sheriffs, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation inspector and executives from the Georgia State Patrol, Stone Mountain Park and the Georgia Command College.
Byers was one of 21 senior law enforcement officials from Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina participating in the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange’s 27th annual peer-to-peer training program.
At the conference, delegates were shown best practices and the latest technologies in policing and public safety. The meeting focused on community policing, a law enforcement strategy that emphasizes proactive crime prevention, police involvement in the community, and improved police legitimacy and quality of life.
“Community policing” assumes a need for greater accountability of police, a greater public share in decision-making and a greater concern for civil rights and liberties, according to Robbie Friedmann, a professor emeritus at Georgia State University and the founding director of the international exchange program.
More than 770 public safety officials have participated in the program in Israel, while nearly 35,000 have attended additional trainings, briefings, seminars and workshops in Georgia and around the world.
“Our GILEE delegates return with new ways of developing, collaborating on and using strategies to minimize the production of crime and terrorism,” GILEE Executive Director Steve Heaton said. “In GILEE’s 27 years, many of these graduates have gone on to serve in key leadership roles in Georgia and beyond.”
GILEE is a research unit within Georgia State’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. Its mission is to enhance public safety by nurturing existing and new partnerships within and across public agencies and the private sector.
More information about the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange is at gilee.gsu.edu.
