JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Mayor Mike Bodker announced Feb. 24 that he has nominated Police Chief Ed Densmore to be Johns Creek’s next city manager.
Densmore has served as police chief since the department was created in 2008 and as acting city manager since last June when Warren Hutmacher’ s contract was abruptly terminated.
One of the few job positions mandated by the city charter, the city manager acts as a bridge between the City Council and staff, overseeing the daily administration of city business and executing the mayor and council’s policy vision.
Following the state-mandated 14-day vetting period, City Council members will vote on Densmore’s appointment at the March 9 council meeting. Bodker announced Densmore’s nomination to the public with a video, and the chief received a standing ovation from city staff and the public at Feb. 24’s council meeting.
“[The city staff’s] excitement level is very high,” Bodker said. “Chief Densmore is very well known not just to our internal staff, but obviously to many of you. He has served our community for 11 years since he started our police department, which is now unquestionably one of the top police departments in the nation.”
Bodker went on to joke that the only person made nervous by the nomination was Fire Chief Chris Coons, referring to the friendly rivalry between the police and fire departments.
“I am deeply humbled to be selected to serve as your next city manager,” Densmore said. “As you know, it’s not something I take lightly. I intend to give 110 percent as I did to being police chief.”
Densmore said it was bittersweet to leave the police department, but that he loves the city and wants to serve where he is most needed.
The city worked with Strategic Government Resources to conduct a nationwide search for experienced city manager candidates. Densmore was chosen from a large pool of applicants and candidates, the city said in a statement.
In addition to launching the Johns Creek Police Department, Densmore previously served as interim police chief for Alpharetta in 2006. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University and is a graduate of the Command College at Columbus State University and the FBI National Academy.
Densmore will continue as the acting police chief until a new department head can be selected.
