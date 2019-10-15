JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Neighborhood groups, civic organizations and businesses can apply to enter the 13th Annual Johns Creek Founders Day Parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7.
The application is on the city’s website, johnscreekga.gov, and will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 4. As in past years, the theme is “Happy Holidays!”
The Founders Day Parade is a celebration of the city’s incorporation in 2006. The 1.4-mile long parade has grown in popularity with thousands of spectators expected to line the parade route on State Bridge Road this year.
Past parades have included floats built by civic groups, scouts, businesses and homeowners associations. Other participants have included marching bands, entertaining walkers, horse riders, the World Financial Group’s NASCAR racecar, the Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile, the Marine Corps Color Guard, the Feed and Seed Marching Abominables, the Wells Fargo stagecoach, Medieval Times, Shriners units and the Patriot Brass Band.
The city asks parade marchers to remember that there’s only one Santa, and he rides in a fire truck at the end.
For more information about the parade, call Grant Hickey at 678-512-3351. For questions about the application process, email Karen.Negri@JohnsCreekGA.gov.
