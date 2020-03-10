JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker was arrested March 8 for simple battery related to a domestic dispute.
Around 8:45 a.m., Johns Creek Police responded to a 9-1-1 call on Donnington Drive in Johns Creek.
According to police, Bodker’s wife told police that she was using her phone to record her husband as they exchanged their child because they are going through a divorce. She alleged that Bodker became upset with her recording him and grabbed her wrist and ankle causing visible redness.
Police stated that the victim provided photos taken before officers arrived that show pinkness of skin but no major injury. The report states there were no signs of injury police saw directly.
After reviewing the video and photos and speaking with both parties, officers placed the mayor in custody under a charge of simple battery and transported him to the Alpharetta Jail.
Simple battery is defined as intentionally making physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature or intentionally causing physical harm to another person. As a misdemeanor, simple battery can carry penalties of up to a year in prison, fines reaching $1,000, probation and restitution. Certain circumstances, including a domestic context, can elevate the charge to a high and aggravated misdemeanor, which carries more significant penalties.
In statements to the press, Bodker said he intends to defend himself against the charges and will not step down from his elected post.
There was no mention of the issue at Monday night’s meeting until the council returned from an executive session around 9:30 p.m. Councilwoman Erin Elwood brought up the topic, saying they owed it to the public to acknowledge the incident but should not comment on the facts of the case as it goes through the legal system.
The case will be adjudicated through the Fulton County Court system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.