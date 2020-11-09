JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek’s Shakerag Park is now home to the first electronic cricket scoreboard in Georgia.
The display comes complements of the 2020 graduating class from Leadership Johns Creek, whose Cricket TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More) held a ribbon-cutting at the park Oct. 24. The scoreboard served as the group’s community project.
Team leader Ginger Clopper said members picked this specific project because it promotes and celebrates the diversity of Johns Creek.
“It was important to us to bring the community together and pick something that would help unite people and celebrate the diversity in our community,” Clopper said. “We wanted something that would leave a lasting impact, something that we could leave behind for lots of people to enjoy for years to come.”
Cricket TEAM members raised more than $25,000 for the electronic scoreboard and installation of a remote controller. Clopper said funding came from corporate donors, Go Fund Me donations and a fundraising event at Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Many of the sponsors have logos placed on the new scoreboard. Clopper said any excess funds will be donated to the Johns Creek Cricket Association, which is supporting youth programs in middle and high schools in Johns Creek.
“We are so excited to promote youth cricket in our community,” Clopper said. “That was part of our mission, to make sure that we are serving the youth and getting them involved in outdoor activities.”
Clopper said TEAM members had no idea the enthusiasm and support they would get from the Johns Creek community. They received more than 300 responses on a survey about facilities for cricket at Shakerag Park. Clopper said comments from the survey were used to prepare a report to the city to help “shape the vision” for cricket and express what the city can do moving forward.
Johns Creek Cricket Association President Shafiq Jadavji said the city has shown it is willing to help foster the sport.
“This is a testimony that they were willing to go out and not just listen to the community but actually implement what the input was,” Jadavji said. “So this is a key output of what the community wanted.”
Jadavji advocates for more cricket facilities in Johns Creek. At a Sept. 21 City Council Meeting, he expressed the need for a full-sized cricket field at the new Cauley Creek Park since the facilities at Shakerag Park are geared more toward youth players.
Members of the Cricket T.E.A.M. who worked to bring the scoreboard project to fruition include Lynette Baker, Ginger Clopper, Karen Cooke, Todd Hood, Nakia Mattis, Jake Pastore, Rama Rampur, Barbara Rollin, Peter Trench, and former Leadership Johns Creek Executive Director Kris Custis.
Shakerag Park is also home to cricket batting cages that went in last June and a cricket pitch that was completed in April. Both of these facilities are one of the first of their kind in the Southeast.
