JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Demolition to pave the way for the city’s fourth fire station began the week of Nov. 15.
City Council members Chris Coughlin and Steve Broadbent joined the Johns Creek Fire Department for the groundbreaking.
The station, located on Kimball Bridge Road just west of Jones Bridge Road, will serve the center and northern portions of Johns Creek, with the aim to reduce response times in that area.
