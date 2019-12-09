JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Six Johns Creek High School seniors recently took home awards from the Bright Spark Invention Challenge.
Johns Creek High School junior, Adi Bora, took home the Best Overall award for the high school level for his invention, the “Independence 1000.”
Adi’s invention was created to help a fellow JCHS student with cerebral palsy. His Independence 1000 is a portable device with gamified joy-stick designed to strengthen fine motor skills in hands. Adi gave it to his friend, Jason, who hopes to one day be able to operate a motorized wheelchair. Additionally, Adi hopes the device will be used to collect data in the therapy field.
Five Johns Creek High School seniors — Sagar Patel, Tyler Watson, Daniel Cooper, Ben Kleiner and Thomas Tostenson — won the Best Prototype award for their device designed to help prevent hot car deaths among children and pets.
They created a 3-D working prototype called the “Life Protector.” It is a temperature sensor in a small box that fits on a vehicle dashboard. From their research of models on the market, they based their design on cost and accessibility.
The Life Protector’s sensor triggers an alarm when a car interior exceeds 102 degrees. Their plan for future models is for the device to send a phone call to an emergency contact.
Bright Spark is the education arm of the design consulting firm Bridge Innovate.
The students’ engineering teacher is Stephen Sweigart.
