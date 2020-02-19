JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — About 50 volunteers and children with special needs gathered Feb. 1 for the “Ignite the Light” prom at Autry Mill Clubhouse in Johns Creek.
This second annual event was held was for middle school to high school age individuals with special needs who wanted to have a night to dance. The dance was put together by four Johns Creek High School students: MJ Tredway, Lucy Clarke, Liz Cheung and Megan Cosgrove, and was done in conjunction with the Johns Creek High School PALS Program (Practical Application Life Skills).
PALS was designed to serve students who have documented significant cognitive or physical disabilities which prevent them from making meaningful progress in a general education curriculum and who require instruction in daily living skills.
