JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — This September, Johns Creek High School will use its homecoming to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Johns Creek High will host a #GoGold for Childhood Cancer homecoming game.
Amid all the fun of homecoming, the school will be giving back on behalf of children and teenagers facing cancer by participating in Coins 4 Cure, with proceeds going to benefit Cure Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, that funds targeted therapies for childhood and teen cancers.
The coin toss that evening will be tossed by Mark Myers, director of Communications at Cure Childhood Cancer, whose daughter, Kylie, died of childhood cancer when she was 12. She would have been a rising senior this year.
The event to support childhood cancer is a collaborative effort between the Parent Teacher Student Alliance Health, Cure Childhood Cancer, JCHS Athletics and the Gladiator Nation.
