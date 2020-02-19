JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — This month Johns Creek could become one of a handful of cities in Georgia that imposes harsher penalties for acts of vandalism or disorderly conduct that are deemed hate crimes.
Modeled after a policy that passed in Sandy Springs last summer, the Johns Creek City Council is considering a code change that would instruct municipal judges to impose harsher penalties if a crime is motivated by the victim’s actual or perceived race, national origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or physical or mental disability.
The hate crime policy would only apply to specific city code violations.
“As our code is currently written, we have three code sections that would logically connect with the enhanced hate crime penalty,” Assistant City Attorney Ronald Bennett said. “Those are vandalism, the example of a swastika painted on somebody’s house; disorderly conduct, which is a general catch-all for all kinds of bad behavior; and creating a disturbance at school.”
More serious crimes, like assault or homicide, would be tried at the state level, and so the city’s policy could not apply. Georgia is one of four states in America without a hate crime law.
Police Chief Ed Densmore said he would generally seek the harsher penalty, even if taking it to the state level means losing the hate crime designation. The maximum a municipal court can sentence someone to prison is one year.
“If somebody is beating somebody up, the chief is not going to charge them with disorderly to get the hate crime enhancement,” Bennett said. “He’s going to charge him with assault and battery.”
City Councilwoman Erin Elwood said the three crimes specified lend themselves to demonstrating hate.
“If I get robbed, I’m going to assume I got robbed because I had my iPad sitting out, not because of a protected class,” she said. “But those types of offenses against a person, it’s easy to see targeting.”
The court would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the crime was motivated by hate.
“They’re not going to just throw it in there, ‘Oh, the victim happened to be black, so we think it was a hate crime,’” Elwood explained. “You have to prove the crime happened beyond a reasonable doubt, and you have to prove it was because of the victim’s protected class beyond a reasonable doubt.”
During their Feb. 10 work session, City Council members discussed examples of what would fall under the new policy.
“Say, I have a Trump sign in my front yard, and someone goes and paints ‘racist’ on my garage door,” Councilwoman Stephanie Endres said. “If the person was caught, would they be held accountable for a hate crime?”
That would not be a hate crime under the proposed ordinance because political affiliation is not a protected class.
Councilman John Bradberry asked what if someone targeted him because of his North Point Community Church bumper sticker.
“They’re singling me out because of where I go to church, which would be religion,” he said. “It’s not the minority religion. It’s actually one of the biggest churches in the United States.”
That could be a hate crime because religion is protected. If the crime was against a white person because of their race, that could also be a hate crime.
“It’s not about minority protection,” Elwood said. “It’s about hating someone for who they are, either a way you are born in an immutable characteristic or something that is so intrinsically tied to your identity.”
The proposed ordinance is based on the federal Civil Rights Act and American with Disabilities Act, with the addition of sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes.
Mayor Mike Bodker said he brought forward the ordinance following a request from a friend and Johns Creek resident who asked the council to consider it.
“As a person who moved here in 1970, I can still remember folks literally saying to me I was the first Jewish person they had ever met,” Bodker said. “I can remember that there was a hate crime involving my synagogue every year as a child growing up. To this day, there is generally every couple of years something that happens.”
Bodker said hate, whether against a Jewish person or any other “reasonably protected class,” should have no place in their city.
“It gives the police department another tool in their toolbelt which they may or may not use, but more importantly it sends an important message to the public … that hate is not going to be allowed in Johns Creek,” he said.
The policy states that any fines collected related to a hate crime should be used to support educational programs on bigotry. The ordinance also includes provisions that ask the Johns Creek Police Department to work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to collect statistics on hate crimes.
The hate crime policy is set to be decided at the Feb. 24 City Council meeting.
