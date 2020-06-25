JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — In the wake of protests concerning racism and police brutality, Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore, who served as the city’s police chief for more than a decade, released a statement June 25.
Densmore said he’s spent the past several weeks in dialogue with community members, faith leaders, racially diverse groups and city employees.
“All of these meetings, each and every conversation, is a critical part of the city’s learning and healing process,” Densmore stated. “These discussions have been constructive, and I’d like to share some of the structures we have in place today and what we can do to continue public discussion.”
Since 2010, the Johns Creek Police Department been an accredited agency recognized with distinction by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. The agency is also certified by the State of Georgia through the Georgia Chiefs of Police.
The department has never authorized carotid restraint techniques, commonly known as chokeholds, and has always maintained comprehensive use of force policies and requirements for de-escalation.
These policies are reinforced through annual training for all officers, Densmore said, adding that officers have a duty to intervene when a peer or supervisor is acting inappropriately. All incidents are reported with a general warning system in place to identify potential issues with officers, he said.
Johns Creek officers are all trained on cultural awareness which includes implicit bias training and bias-based training, Densmore said. On average, he said Johns Creek officers receive more than 100 hours of training annually, typically 80 hours more than the state requires.
In 2016, the department launched a transparency portal tool named PoliceView, which increases transparency, provides context alongside data and offers an avenue for the public to view calls, citations, incidents and accidents. In September of 2019, the department also implemented body cameras for all officers.
“Hiring, recruitment and training standards are centered on community-oriented policing concepts which help mitigate the type of incidents which have occurred in the metro-area, Georgia and across the U.S.,” Densmore stated. “These important foundations are critical as we govern and effectively address issues such as equality, justice, racism and other societal concerns which deeply effect our diverse community.”
Future public listening sessions will be posted on the city’s website, johnscreekga.gov.
“The city must look at the way we service, protect and govern with mindfulness and equity, as well as acknowledgement and accountability,” Densmore said. “We can and will continue to listen, learn and adjust to serve the community better and help foster healing. Learning and listening and understanding is a process. I hope you will join me in this process, as we cooperatively work to promote healing and help create a better and more inclusive community.”
