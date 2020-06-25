JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek City Councilman Brian Weaver filed a police report June 12 alleging he received threatening remarks from the wife of Johns Creek Police Chief Chris Byers.
The chief is currently on administrative leave, the subject of an internal investigation after a statement he made about the Black Live Matter movement drew controversy.
According to the police report, Heathers Byers sent an email to all Johns Creek City Council Members around 1:30 p.m. June 12. In the email, Byers defended her husband and said there was a “witch hunt” against him led by Weaver. She said she would be “gunning just as hard for” anyone who is attempting to besmirch her husband.
Weaver said he felt there was a threatening tone to the email and wanted the incident to be documented in case the situation escalated.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I did file a police report to make the authorities aware of a perceived threat against me,” Weaver said in an interview with the Herald.
The City of Johns Creek announced June 15 that Byers had been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Byers drew condemnation for a post on his personal Facebook page that criticized local pastors for their support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which, he said, glorifies the killing of police.
Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore said in a statement that the probe will look into allegations unrelated to his social media post. Police Maj. Roland Castro has been appointed to interim head of the Police Department.
Byers had only held the chief position since late March, after Densmore, the city’s first police chief, was named city manager. Byers and Weaver both served with the police department since its inception in 2008. Weaver served as police major until his retirement in April 2019.
Weaver said Byers’ social media comments were alienating, divisive and not reflective of the police department he served.
“I definitely do not agree with it,” Weaver said. “I felt angry, upset and outraged. I can’t understand why he would do that, but I guess those were his feelings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.