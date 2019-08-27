JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — All three Johns Creek City Council seats are up for election Nov. 5 will be contested.
Two sitting council members, Jay Lin and Steve Broadbent, have decided not run again, while Councilman Chris Coughlin will see reelection. In Johns Creek, all City Council members represent the city at-large.
Three nominees will compete for Post 2: Royce Reinecke, Brian Weaver and Dilip Tunki.
Reinecke is a retired engineer and a frequenter of City Council meetings. He previously ran in a special election for State House District 50 in 2015. Reinecke earned 5 percent of the vote in the race, which was eventually won by current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a runoff.
Weaver is another retiree. Tunki is a financial officer has served on the School Governance Council for Chattahoochee High School and the Johns Creek Construction Board of Appeals.
Three challengers will face Coughlin for Post 4. Coughlin is a research scientist elected to the council for an interim term in 2015 and again through a special election April 2017.
During his term he has focused on efforts to improve government efficiency, lower the city’s expenditures and taxes and reduce traffic congestion through ridesharing and walking initiatives.
Coughlin said in addition to the above goals, if reelected he would like to pursue a greenway along the Chattahoochee river from McGinnis Ferry to Abbotts Bridge and other parks projects.
Other Post 4 candidates are attorney and professor Kent Altom, wealth adviser Adam Thomas and financial analyst Marybeth Cooper, who has served as president of the Johns Creek Community Association.
Three candidates have thrown their hat into the ring for Post 6: attorney Erin Elwood, consultant Issure Yang and massage therapist Judy LeFave.
Yang previously ran for Post 1 in 2017 with a platform of addressing traffic and pausing high-density development. Yang lost to sitting Councilman Lenny Zaprowski 53.9 percent to 45.9 percent.
LeFave has served as president of the Johns Creek Community Association and was appointed to the Planning Commission in December 2017.
Qualifying closed Aug. 21. To qualify, a citizen must be at least 21 years old, have lived within Johns Creek for 12 months immediately preceding elections, and be registered and qualified to vote in Johns Creek municipal elections.
If elected, the council member must continue to live in Johns Creek for their four-year term. The candidate must also comply with the Georgia Election Code and the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.
The deadline for Johns Creek residents to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7. Voters can check their registration and locate their polling place at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Early voting will be held Oct. 15 through Nov. 1, and early voting locations will be posted on the Fulton County elections website, fultoncountyga.gov/rae-home. Absentee voters can view application information on the same website.
