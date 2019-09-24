JOHNS CREEK, Ga. —Candidates for the three open Johns Creek City Council posts will debate Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Northview High School auditorium.
The debate is sponsored by the Johns Creek Community Association and facilitated by the Secretary of State Ambassadors representing Student Leadership Johns Creek.
To prepare for the debate the students have interviewed city leaders and reviewed videos of council meetings to prepare the questions.
“After researching and discussing topics about the community, I’ve really managed to get a better understanding of the importance of city government,” Ambassador Kian Kermani said.
Student Leadership Johns Creek is a competitive program that includes students from the four Johns Creek high schools. This year, there are 100 students participating in the two-year program.
The Secretary of State Ambassadors consist of nine of those students who work in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s office to facilitate events to educate and encourage our citizens to become more involved in local politics.
“Hosting a candidate debate has become second-nature to this group after hosting multiple city council and state representative debates over the past two years,” Executive Director Irene Sanders said.
As with the past two debates, students will serve as moderators, timekeepers and videographer. The moderators will draw a random question from a container and ask alternating candidates to respond.
A 30-minute meet and greet will begin at 6:30 pm to give the public an opportunity to meet the candidates prior to the debate.
The three nominees for Post 2 are retired engineer Royce Reinecke, retired police Maj. Brian Weaver and financial officer Dilip Tunki.
The candidates for Post 4 are incumbent City Councilman Chris Coughlin, professor Kent Altom, wealth adviser Adam Thomas and Johns Creek Community Association President Marybeth Cooper.
Running for Post 6 is attorney Erin Elwood, consultant Issure Yang and Planning Commissioner Judy LeFave.
For more information about the debate, contact Sanders at sanders@leadershipjohnscreek.com or 404-406-0480, or visit studentleadershipjohnscreek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.