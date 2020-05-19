JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Chambers of Commerce has stepped up to support local organizations affected by the COVID-19 economic downturn.
In conjunction with the city of Johns Creek, the chamber started the “#Keep it in the Creek” campaign to encourage the community to shop and dine locally.
The chamber has surveyed more than 80 businesses on how the pandemic has affected their work, from changing hours and delivery methods to requests for donations. This information can all be found on the chamber’s website, johnscreekchamber.com.
Inclusion in the campaign is open to all local business, not just chamber members.
“We know this can hurt every business, not just our members,” Chamber Marketing Director Laura Houston said.
The buy-local campaign has also been promoted through social media, the Johns Creek Herald and in billboards around town. As more business is done online, the chamber has seen its social media engagement increase six-fold, in turn increasing visibility for local businesses.
Survey responses from the business community have also helped the chamber tailor its programs to be the most helpful. The chamber’s Small Business Resource Center has been working closely with the Small Business Administration as a resource for the organizations that need it most.
“Programs available for small businesses are being updated daily and can be difficult to navigate,” Houston said. “We have been diligent with our communication to keep our members informed. Not only are we keeping local small businesses abreast of the changes, we are guiding them to our members specifically experienced in implementing loans, signage and safety renovations.”
Most recently, the chamber sent out its Back to Business Tool Kit, a guide for businesses to re-open with careful planning and follow through to protect patrons, employees and the community. It is available on the chamber’s home page as a downloadable PDF.
The chamber transitioned its networking programs online beginning April 1, with Wednesday Weekly networking on Zoom from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, a virtual Business After Hours included a video tour of Six Bridges Brewing. Registrants for the event were able to stop by the brewery prior to the event to pick up samples of the beer.
The chamber has also started a video campaign. Members can submit a one-minute video describing how they are changing, updating or continuing their business practices.
For the most up-to-date information, visit johnscreekchamber.com.
