JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The winter holidays are a busy time for arts groups in Johns Creek.
This year, the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra is rehearsing for two Christmas concerts: a kid-friendly show and a more traditional affair.
The orchestra will present a Kids’ Christmas on Nov. 30, a sensory-friendly concert for children and people of all ages with autism, dementia or other special needs.
The 11 a.m. concert will be one hour long, with no intermission, and feature CBS 46’s Karyn Greer as emcee, dancers from North Atlanta Dance Theatre, sing-alongs and a visit from Santa Claus.
Accommodations will include designated areas for movement or dancing, a “chill-out area” and dimmed but not dark lighting. Families are welcome to bring headphones or other sensory items that help them enjoy the performance.
“We have consulted with special needs professionals, as well as orchestras across the country that regularly perform sensory-friendly concerts, in order to create a more inviting atmosphere for all,” JCSO Executive Director Linda Brill said. “We’d like this to be a boundary-breaking experience where people can come and enjoy live holiday music in a casual, non-judgmental space.”
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 17. Children 2 and under are free.
The JCSO Christmas Gala Concert will be Dec. 21 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The concert will feature the Johns Creek Chorale and a Johns Creek native soprano Bevin Hill. Tickets are $37 for premium seating and $34 for standard seating with discounts available for students and seniors.
Both concerts will take place at Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek. Tickets can be purchased online at johnscreeksymphony.org or by phone at 678-748-5802.
The Johns Creek Chorale will also present its own concert at the church, titled “Joy, Joy, Joy.” This concert will feature holiday music from today and times gone by.
The concert is Dec. 15 at 3 p.m., and will feature pieces performed by the entire Chorale, by the women’s group Tapestry and by the smaller chamber group.
“It’s really a fun concert, and of course it gets everybody into the spirit,”5 Chorale Executive Director Linda Bergmann said.
Tickets are $15 or $10 for military personnel and seniors (65+). Children 12 and under are free. For tickets, visit thejohnscreekchorale.com.
Some other holiday offerings: The Atlanta Dance Theatre will put on four shows of “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 13 to 15 at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street in Roswell. For tickets, visit atlantadancetheatre.org.
The Johns Creek Arts Center’s annual holiday market will begin Nov. 23 and run through Dec. 21. It will be closed on Sundays. The market offers locally and hand-made gifts including jewelry, pottery, paintings, knitwear and ornaments.
The Johns Creek Arts Center is at 6290 Abbotts Bridge Road, Building 700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.